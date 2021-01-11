Strange way to tell you that through an issue. I wanted to stop every connections with social networks simply to protect myself.

For years, I work on open-source projects but that sometimes means to be exposed. I am no longer strong enough for receiving free insults or sometime threats like it was in 2019.

When it happened, I was lost, overwhelmed by events. My only goal was to offer respectful privacy apps.

I made mistakes, but never I wanted to hurt. I just keep thinking that was not on my hands.

No, I am not closing accounts because I found new things to do. No, I will never suggest my help to some trending social networks.

I am just protecting myself.

I hope people following my work with attention will understand my choice.